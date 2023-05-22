A weak system will keep a few showers churning mainly west of I-135 through this evening. Focus will be drawn to the extreme southwest corner of our viewing area this evening. New thunderstorm development will occur from southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible in any stronger storm. A weak tornado cannot be ruled out in our Oklahoma Panhandle counties as the risk is higher in that part of our viewing area.

Rain that is generated by this feature will favor areas southwest into the overnight. Some showers may escape closer to the I-135 corridor.

We are in a pattern that hit or miss chances for showers and storms will be common the rest of the workweek and over the holiday weekend.

A few more storms may become stronger in the southwest Tuesday evening.

Humidity values will continue to increase this week making the atmosphere feel even stickier. Temperatures will also keep climbing. Winds, however, will stay weak.

Due to the increased moisture content of the atmosphere, we will see a higher chance of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms across the region beginning Wednesday.

Overall, the higher chances for rain look to be for western Kansas than the central nor eastern portions of the state in this stagnant pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman