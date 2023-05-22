Spotty showers have tracked across southwest Kansas for most of the morning and will drift east this afternoon. Our next boundary is lining up along the Colorado/Kansas state line and will bring the potential for a few stronger storms to the region this evening.

Our air quality has improved from the weekend thanks to southerly winds, but we still see light smoke across the state. Air quality across the region is moderate today, although we will continue to see improvements as we move into the week.

Temperatures climb into the 70s today, with southerly winds bringing in the heat. This is still well below our seasonal average, but we eventually push into the 80s by mid-week.

Stronger storms will flare up across southwest Kansas this evening during our peak heating of the day. Isolated storms will also move through northwest Kansas, but the severe threat remains to the southwest. Storms will move across the Oklahoma/Kansas state line into the overnight.

A few storms could be on the stronger side. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern with any storms that do become severe. A weak tornado cannot be ruled out in our Oklahoma Panhandle counties as the risk is higher in that part of our viewing area.

Lows will be mild tonight. We dip into the 50s across the state, with spotty showers and storms continuing through the early morning.

Showers will linger into the start of our Tuesday, with those in southcentral Kansas waking up to a shower or two tomorrow morning. Cloudy skies will eventually give way to more sunshine by the afternoon.

Tuesday evening will feature another round of stronger storms for our Panhandle counties. Rain could push into the Kansas side of the state line, but most of the activity will stay in Oklahoma.

Showers hug the state line through Wednesday morning as heavy rain, and a few rumbles of thunder kick off the middle of the week in southcentral Kansas.

Another wave of energy will move off the Rockies and push into western Kansas on Wednesday night.

Southwest Kansas will see the best potential for an isolated severe storm. Wind and hail will be the primary concern with any storm that reaches the severe criteria.

Rain chances will stick around throughout the week and into the holiday weekend. We are not expecting a washout but will see plenty of showers mixed with dry time this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll