Any town across the state is fair game for a downpour or two Monday. The atmosphere is juiced allowing localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning to occur.

A storm with erratic winds is possible but severe storm chances are isolated. Activity will remain spotty and dissipate by sundown, leading to a quiet night. Temperatures will be warm with higher humidity farther east.

The axis for storms will shift to the south and southwest Tuesday, remaining hit or miss closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Rain chances for the Sunflower State look rather low for Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay close to average in the 80s this week will little fluctuations. Higher humidity in the East will make it feel steamier.

We will have a cold front approach from the northeast later this week while the sky remains active to the southwest. We will essentially see a couple areas where storms are more concentrated by Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will also be unsettled with hit or miss storms as a boundary pushes to the south into early next week.

Storms look likely West Monday with a chance for severe weather next Tuesday. Models are in good agreement this far out for next Tuesday. We will need to monitor this closely as the time approaches to focus on the location of these storms which looks to include areas of western and central Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman