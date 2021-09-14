Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms tonight, cooler air briefly invades

A front is slowly sliding south through the Sunflower State. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11:00 PM for a majority of southwest and south central Kansas.

Showers and storms continue to develop through the evening. It will be hit or miss with this first wave through southern Kansas.

Overnight, widespread rain and thunder will sweep through locations near and south of I-70. Total rainfall accumulation will be, on average, a quarter to a half inch. However, I see several folks in prime position to squeeze out an inch, maybe 2”, of rain. Localized flooding will need to be monitored.

Much of the state is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, calling damaging winds and large hail to the front of the line. The Storm Prediction Center has upped southwest into southcentral Kansas to a Slight Risk. Hail will be more common there.

This complex that evolves will move out Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be impacted for a brief period of time Wednesday afternoon in the 80s.

Temperatures will start the climb Thursday under more sunshine through the 80s and 90s. We will sweat it out this weekend in the 90s before a potent cold front comes through next Monday/Tuesday.

We will feel a surge of stronger winds before the arrival with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH late in the weekend and to start next week. This cold front will trigger storms but also bring in the coolest air we have faced in some time with daytime highs dropping into the 60s and 70 by the middle of next week!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman