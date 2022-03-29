Fire Weather Warnings are in place for several counties as we watch a chance of strong to severe storms this evening. This could be a particularly dangerous situation if a fire does start. In these conditions, a fire could quickly become large and spread fast, plus be hard to contain.

Firefighters will also have to contend with a wind shift as the cold front comes through tonight. Winds gust easily from 40 to 60 MPH, if not locally higher! A Blowing Dust Advisory is in place across southwest Kansas through 7 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for portions of central through northeast Kansas. This stays in effect through midnight.

A Slight Risk encompasses portions of central into eastern Kansas. All forms of severe weather are on the table.

Our tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Hail first followed by damaging winds will be our primary concerns as this evolves into tonight.

A potent low pressure system is tracking across northern Kansas and will move east near the Kansas/Nebraska state line into Wednesday morning. An associated cold front will allow storms to continue to form through sunset.

Areas along and east of the Turnpike will need to watch for these stronger storms into the early overnight. Our severe threat should be east of our viewing area by midnight.

Moisture behind the front moves into our western communities as severe storms develop farther east. As temps cool behind the front some snow will mix in before any moisture ends Wednesday morning.

Another piece of energy brings a batch of light snow southward Wednesday night into Thursday morning, primarily affecting northern towns. Wichita could see a flurry or two before this wanes. Friday there is another system capable of rain. Enough instability is in place where a rumble of thunder is possible. The weekend looks dry but turns unsettled early next week with a chance for rain and storms by Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 52 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman