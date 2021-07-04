Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms wrap up the holiday weekend, additional storm chances this week

Sunshine and clouds for some on this Independence Day have brought rain-free conditions to any outdoor plans.

The exception is across western Kansas where strong to severe storms have developed this afternoon and will linger past sunset tonight. Lightning along with the severe potential will continue to be monitored this evening for any outdoor activities.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle until 11PM CDT.

This area is highlighted by a Slight Risk for severe storms this evening. Areas west of I-135 stand the best chance at seeing rain or storms. All severe weather hazards are possible, but the primary concerns will be with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Reports of hail up to at least ping pong ball size and wind damage have occurred with these storms.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible overnight before the activity starts to dissipate by sunrise.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 60s and 70s.

Monday starts the week with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds drifting through at times as daytime highs rebound back into the 80s and 90s.

We may find a few more afternoon driven downpours and rumbles again on Monday, but better chances for rain look to come together Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area.

Timing of the front and how far it pushes through the state will be key Tuesday into Wednesday as to how organized storms could become by the middle of the week. We will need to keep an eye on a storm or two that may try to reach severe thresholds. As the front pushes through the state, it will help to spark showers and storms in western Kansas Tuesday before sliding eastward Wednesday.

Just in time for the upcoming weekend, it looks as though another front may try to slip through the Sunflower State. We may have a bit more instability available with this second round to fuel stronger storms Friday into Saturday. Timing will be important to monitor with this second front, and we will still have several days to do so as it comes into closer view.

As these fronts move through, expect a roller coaster of temperatures. Many will waiver between the upper 80s and lower 90s as these storm systems pass through the region. Isolated chances for rain linger into the upcoming weekend before drier conditions settle in by Sunday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige