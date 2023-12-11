Today is the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will track across the state by Tuesday, bringing more clouds and possibly a flurry or couple of sprinkles farther northwest.

A stronger system comes out of the West beginning on Wednesday. Rain showers will spread into Kansas from the south and will impact areas primarily west of a line from Salina to Wichita.

Wednesday is Wichita’s best day to see moisture this week as high pressure sits to the east of our region, channeling moisture across western Kansas.

Rounds of rain will continue to the west Thursday into Friday before departing. A wintry mix and snow will show up near and west of the Kansas/Colorado state line during the overnights as temps cool, but this system will largely fall in the form of rain.

We will need to monitor temps as rain falls which could lead to slick mornings on roads, bridges and overpasses farther west. Rainfall potential is highest for southwest Kansas, near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. On average, a half inch to an inch of rain is possible in this location with locally higher amounts. There will be drastically lower amounts farther north and especially east. Parts of eastern Kansas will not even see a drop out of this!

Temps will be chilly once the clouds take over until breaking up by Saturday. Highs will prefer the 40s during peak heating hours this week.

The weekend looks to be a beautiful one. Temperatures will warm further in the sunshine with Sunday being milder. Warmer temps take over the Plains into next week, leading up to Christmas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 52 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 51 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman