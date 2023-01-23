Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek.

We will be skimmed by this system to the south Tuesday into Wednesday. All of our counties in Oklahoma are now under Winter Weather Advisories along with several on the Kansas side. Wichita and Sedgwick County are included in the mix.

We will see snow and rain approach the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the southwest Tuesday morning.

This will then spread East to include our south central and southeast Kansas counties Tuesday afternoon. Temps look warm that this will largely be in the form of rain until deeper into Tuesday night when it all changes over to snow.

Most of our viewing area will be in the trace to an inch or two range for snowfall accumulations. Farther southeast of the Turnpike into southeast Kansas, snowfall potential will increase from a couple inches to more than 4″ of snow through Wednesday morning when this system exits.

Colder air will be left in this system’s wake the rest of the workweek. Highs will stay primarily in the 30s with bitter overnight temps. A few more flurries may get squeezed from the sky Wednesday into Thursday, but nothing that accumulates.

We will await another stronger cold front for the weekend. Currently, it looks to move through dry. However, the cold coming is another taste of the Arctic. Highs will struggle to reach freezing into next week with bitter overnights in the single digits to the lower teens.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow and rain. Hi: 39 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 15 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman