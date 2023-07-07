A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for far southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle through 9 PM this evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns overnight.

Storm activity ramps up in southwest Kansas after 5 PM and tracks into the Sunflower State. Southwest Kansas and the Panhandle will have strong storms first before they quickly move east.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms follow us through the overnight and linger into early Saturday morning. You might wake up to thunder, lightning, and strong winds if you live south of the I-70 corridor.

Heavy rain ispossibley for areas that have already seen significant rainfall over the last few days. Areal flood watches are in place for portions of southwest Kansas through 1 PM on Saturday.

While we will see some dry time tomorrow, more storms are expected late tomorrow night. Cloud cover sticks around through the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The pattern we have been stuck in will continue, with storms brewing overnight and lasting into Sunday morning. Stroms arrive first in the northwest and book it across the state, bringing heavy rain across the region.

All forms of severe weather will be possible again tomorrow night. A Slight Risk for severe weather covers most of southwest Kansas, as storms have the potential to be strongest in this region.

Storms return Sunday night with a Marginal Risk in place for a large section of the state. This will be another late-night event, with storms rolling through as many of us are asleep.

Drier skies will finally arrive by next week, with temperatures returning to the low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 8 % chance of showers and storms. L: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 2 % chance of showers and storms. H: 80 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 5 % chance of showers and storms. L: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 2 % chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 1 % chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 1 % chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll