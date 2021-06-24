Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible ahead of weekend front

Non-severe showers and storms continue across central Kansas this morning. Severe thunderstorms ongoing in Nebraska will skirt by the KSN viewing area to the east leaving behind a mixture of sunshine and clouds once again today.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Stafford counties in Kansas and Kay county in Oklahoma until 7PM. Heat index values could easily reach 105° to 108°.

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s and 100s with a noticeable increase in humidity throughout the day.

Temperatures will only fall into the 60s and 70s overnight.

The moisture that has been building in will help to fuel additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms as we wait on a cold front to inch closer to the region.

An Enhanced Risk is painted across northeastern into northwestern Kansas today with a Slight and Marginal Risk extending farther to the south. Areas closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line will stand the best chance at finding strong to severe thunderstorms capable of very large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the damaging wind and hail threat will be primary today.

By about 6PM, isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to develop across western Kansas.

Storms will continue through the evening into the overnight.

This activity is all out ahead of a slow-moving cold frontal boundary which will stall out over the western part of the state this weekend. This boundary will become the focus for additional shower and thunderstorm development again Friday afternoon and evening.

Most of Kansas is highlighted under a Slight Risk where all severe weather hazards will need to be monitored though damaging winds and hail will be our primary concerns.

Isolated storms could reach severe thresholds. Lightning will need to be monitored for outdoor activities and all of the moisture on hand will fuel more tropical downpours.

Pockets of 2″ to 3″ of rainfall or more will be possible especially in areas that see several rounds of storms over the next few days.

A secondary front arrives to help push in some slightly cooler temperatures by the weekend as daytime highs return to the 80s. We will need to keep an eye on an isolated severe potential again on Saturday.

Shower and storm chances linger through the weekend especially across southcentral into southeastern Kansas. The pattern looks to favor a bit more activity lingering into early next week which would add in a bit more cloud cover, keep temperatures below average and redevelop additional chances for showers and storms. Overall, expecting a cooler than average wrap up to June and start to July.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige