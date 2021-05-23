Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible as daily storm chance persists

Warm and humid conditions have kept the clouds on hand today.

Where some sunshine has been spotted across the western half of the state, conditions are favorable for the development of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms into this evening.

Scattered showers have developed across central Kansas where an isolated rumble of thunder remains possible into this evening. With dew points as high as they are, tropical-like downpours are likely in the stronger cells. These will wane by evening.

Attention will also be on developing severe storms in northeastern Colorado. A Tornado Watch has been issued for northeastern Colorado which spreads into Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Greeley counties in Kansas along with Dundy County in Nebraska until 9PM CDT.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for portions of southwest Kansas to include Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton and Stevens counties along with Texas County in Oklahoma until midnight.

These will approach our northwest communities between 6 and 7 PM.

A large area of western Kansas into Nebraska is under a heightened area for severe weather. A few storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is also on the table early this evening.

With the moisture-charged atmosphere like it is, any chance for storms going forward will need to be monitored for flooding.

Winds outside of any thunderstorm activity will also increase out west as a frontal boundary approaches.

Storms to the northwest will eventually form into a complex of heavy rain and thunder late this evening which will weaken significantly on its march to the east/southeast overnight.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Daytime highs will be similar to past days given the cloud cover and additional rain chances on hand. Expect afternoon temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

Light rain will move north out of Oklahoma early Monday morning for southcentral and southeastern Kansas. This should be a steady, but overall, light rain for this part of our viewing area.

New storms will take off to the northwest during the afternoon with the heating of the day.

Western Kansas has been highlighted by a Slight Risk where the damaging wind potential and large hail will be highest. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

On Tuesday, the emphasis for the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be for our southwest and central communities on to the east. Northwest Kansas may escape any downpours this day. A storm or two may try to reach severe status for hail and high winds.

Another piece of energy will spark new thunderstorms Wednesday evening, some of which may be severe, with heavy rainfall. Depending on how far to the south a boundary can progress, more storms will develop along this focal point Thursday into Friday.

A complex of rain and thunder that develops over western South Dakota that will track through Nebraska and eventually southeast into northern Missouri and Illinois may be the driving factor as to how far south this will go later this week. This unsettled pattern is not breaking as our flow is rather active for storms. We will watch another front next Sunday into Memorial Day that will spark yet another wave of wet weather.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman