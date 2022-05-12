Showers and storms have already started to develop out ahead of the dryline across southwestern Kansas this morning.

As a cold front closes in on the region, we will need to keep an eye on the development of storms from north-central Kansas through southern Kansas into this afternoon and evening.

An Enhanced Risk clips portions of north-central and northwestern Kansas. Some of these afternoon showers and storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be our primary concern.

Timing looks to start as early as 5PM with Storm Tracker Radar looking to fill in more by 6PM. Activity will begin to fall apart as we approach midnight but a few showers and storms remain possible across central into eastern Kansas through Friday morning.

Winds will be gusty once again today as the cold front crashes into Kansas. Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through this evening.

Another round of isolated strong to severe storms remains possible again on Friday. Most of this activity looks to be situated to the southeast of the Turnpike where a Slight Risk has been highlighted.

As we approach the weekend, another chance for storms returns Saturday night into Sunday morning. A Slight Risk has been added Saturday to account for a strong to severe storm that may pop up late in the day through the evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be our primary concern if storms are able to develop. Northwest flow will take residency for the beginning of next week. This will direct several impulses of energy our direction which will help to spark showers and thunderstorms across parts of the state.

Temperatures will deviate from the 90s on Friday, but daytime highs will still remain well above average for this time of year into the middle and upper 80s. Temperatures look to climb into the 90s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige