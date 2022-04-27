Storms develop through the evening out west with a concentration on our southwest counties.

There is a Slight Risk that a storm or two reaches severe thresholds for hail and gusty winds.

Winds outside of any storm will be gusty and persist between 35 and 45 MPH. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for portions of central Kansas until 7PM.

What happens west tracks east into the overnight and first thing Thursday morning for central and eastern Kansas.

We may face another isolated round later Thursday as a dryline begins to organize to the west. The cap is not that strong placing central Kansas in an environment where a storm may bubble up and produce hail/high winds.

There is a Marginal Risk for Thursday for central communities.

This brings us to Friday. Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas to the northeast to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. All forms of severe weather, including a tornado or two, are possible.

Dew points increase further to the middle 60s. The location of the dryline, as I have said for days, will play a role in where the storms form. There will be a strong cap, but with the advancement of the cold front and evening cooling, storms should be able to form to the north and east of Wichita. A good idea to be Weather Aware the next 3 days as this unsettled stretch unfolds.

Any leftover rain with the low will wraparound across northern Kansas Saturday. Another disturbance moves in late Sunday into Monday with widespread rainfall. Tuesday looks like a dry day before another chance for moisture arrives next Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman