Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible through Saturday, cooling off by Sunday

No breaks from the heat today as temperatures quickly returned to the 90s and 100s this afternoon across the state.

Relief from the summer-like temperatures will return this weekend as a cold front passes through the region, but a stormy pattern will take shape before the cooler air arrives. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10PM Friday.

A cold front sits across central Nebraska which will be the focus for shower and thunderstorm development this evening.

Some areas have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather tonight as showers and thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 70MPH and large hail.

Temperatures will dip down into the 60s and 70s overnight with breezy conditions still hanging on across the state.

Added clouds and the chance for rain and storms lingering Saturday, will help to bring daytime highs into the 80s for most.

As this front slowly moves through Kansas Saturday, it will spark up a fresh round of thunderstorms mainly along and east of the Turnpike.

A Slight Risk has been highlighted for this region for a damaging wind and large hail threat.

These storms look to clear the KSN viewing area around sunset Saturday, with some wrap around showers still possible Sunday for areas east of I-135.

Temperatures on the other side of this front take a dip to more comfortable levels with overnight lows into the 50s and 60s and daytime highs into the low to mid 80s to wrap up the weekend. Soak in the cooler days while you can! As we step into the week ahead, not only will temperatures be headed back into the 90s by the middle of the week, but we will be tracking additional shower and storm chances moving back into the region as early as Tuesday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige