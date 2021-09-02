Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible to wrap up the week

The remnants of a Pacific tropical system will provide the forcing and plenty of moisture for showers and thunderstorms to continue this evening across Kansas.

Several boundaries have become the focus for storm development and may enhance some low-level turning of the winds closer to the surface. This means an isolated tornado will be possible along with storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of Kansas and Nebraska until midnight.

A Marginal Risk extends from northeastern to southwestern Kansas, and a Slight Risk has been highlighted for parts of northwestern and northcentral Kansas into central Nebraska.

Given the tropical nature of the air mass in place, thunderstorms will be efficient at producing heavy downpours which may lead to localized flooding concerns.

Temperatures dip into the 60s and 70s overnight.

Folks that deal with more rain and cloud cover will see temperatures struggle to rebound significantly throughout Friday. Daytime highs are expected to sit into the 80s and 90s.

The boundaries linger overnight keeping showers and storms possible at times Friday morning into the afternoon.

As temperatures heat up throughout the day, new storms will develop ahead of the boundary tomorrow evening.

A Marginal Risk includes most of Kansas, and once again, all types of severe weather will be possible with a stronger focus for activity across western Kansas and areas south of I-70.

The cold front finally starts to push to the south as high pressure builds in the Northern Plains this weekend. Scattered showers and storms remain possible Saturday before we start to see things dry out across the state on Sunday. This will help to lower our humidity and our temperatures by the second half of the weekend with daytime highs back into the 80s. With high pressure building, a dry sky and temperatures into the 90s look likely to wrap up our Labor Day weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige