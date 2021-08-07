Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, chance lingers into Sunday

Sunshine helped to heat up our temperatures throughout the afternoon which unzipped our atmosphere to numerous showers and storms developing across Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandles this afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle until 9PM and northcentral Kansas until 1AM Sunday.

This activity is bubbling up ahead of a cold frontal boundary moving through the state.

Storms are in an environment that could quickly cause them to become severe capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. Several reports have already been noted across the state today.

A Slight Risk has been included for portions western into northcentral Kansas, while a Marginal Risk highlights most of the state farther to the south and east.

The strongest storms are expected to stay closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line later tonight before lifting to the northeast overnight.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s for many tonight.

It looks like the boundary that has helped to spark this activity will linger across southcentral into northeastern Kansas Sunday.

This will lead to additional chances for storms again Sunday afternoon mainly along and east of the Turnpike.

A Marginal Risk has been included for this activity Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and an isolated brief tornado risk cannot be ruled out due to localized boundary influences.

Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will return to the 90s.

Isolated rain chances will linger into the upcoming week as additional disturbances roll through our atmosphere over the next several days. It will be very hit-or-miss in nature. As a result, most locations will continue to battle the heat this weekend and into the upcoming week with temperatures into the upper 90s and lower 100s with only a little relief possible by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige