Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, rain lingers into Wednesday

A dryline has set up across western Kansas which has provided a boundary for showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for portions of northcentral into southcentral Kansas until 11 PM tonight.

In the early stages of these storms, all forms of severe weather are possible although large hail and damaging winds will take priority. The tornadic threat is low, but not zero.

Storms will cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder as the evening progresses. A cold front is approaching from the northwest as a potent low-pressure system tracks east through Kansas.

Winds continue to remain gusty into this evening and High Wind Warnings along with Wind Advisories will remain in place through tonight. Winds could gust in excess of 50 mph.

Tonight temperatures will fall back into the 30s and 40s as a stiff northwest wind ushers in the cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will struggle to warm into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon as rain lingers into the afternoon and evening for some.

The backside of the system will work into our northwest corner with some snow mixing in through Wednesday morning. Any accumulation will be light, if any.

This batch of rain will shift to the east/southeast through the day as the low-pressure system departs by Thursday. This rain will be able to sag south enough to touch the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Wednesday night will be chilly with frost showing up out west with lows in the 30s and the lower 40s to the east. We will warm heading into the weekend. There are some random rain chances nearby Friday night into Saturday morning and again Sunday night. However, a more unsettled pattern returns by the middle to latter portion of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman