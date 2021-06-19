Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, storm chance lingers through weekend

Storms have been developing behind a boundary that continues to washout over Kansas this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight central daylight time for portions of southwestern Nebraska, northwestern Kansas and a few counties into southwestern Kansas.

Areas north of the I-70 corridor have been painted under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms possible this evening into the overnight. In northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska, the environment could support a significant damaging wind event where 75 mph winds or greater are possible.

All severe weather threats will need to be monitored, but the damaging wind potential is our primary concern.

A strong line of thunderstorms will continue to march through the region this evening.

The better dynamics to maintain severe storms will hug closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line and areas north of I-70, but we may see the development of storms farther to the south across southern Kansas as well.

As these storms march eastward, they will begin to weaken some as the better pull of energy slips into southcentral Nebraska.

By sunrise Sunday, most of the storms will sit into Missouri and Iowa though a few isolated showers and rumbles cannot be ruled out early in the day.

Temperatures will be rain-cooled into the 60s across northwestern Kansas overnight, but where the rain struggles to fall, temperatures will remain closer to the 70s.

Outdoor activities for Father’s Day will be met with a few clouds from time to time, but sunshine will take over by the afternoon. Winds will remain gusty at times but turning back out of the north across northern Kansas Sunday afternoon as another front sweeps through the region. Daytime highs will return to the 90s and 100s for many.

This secondary cold front will sweep in from the north Sunday. As it teams up with a very warm airmass across southcentral into northeastern Kansas, late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop once again.

Showers and thunderstorms will fill in behind the front Sunday night leading to a rainy start for some Monday morning with a cooler afternoon to follow.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for portions of Kansas including the Wichita area for a damaging wind and hail concern Sunday.

Highs on Monday will be back into the 70s and 80s before the heat takes over once again by the middle to end of next week. Many will be back into the 90s on Tuesday with the triple digits quick to filter in on Wednesday and linger through the end of the week. We will see a few more rain chances trickle in Thursday and Friday evenings before sunshine takes over each afternoon.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige