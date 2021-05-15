Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, stormy pattern wraps up the weekend

After the rain cleared to the east, sunshine broke through the clouds to wrap up Saturday afternoon. Some of these fair weather cumulus clouds will continue to gain some height in the atmosphere this evening, and it is that activity that will be monitored closer into the evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued much of central and western Kansas until 1AM.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of southwestern Kansas until 11PM tonight where conditions could favor an isolated brief spin-up tornado.

A Slight Risk has been highlighted across far southwestern Kansas and a Marginal Risk extends farther to the east. Large hail up to golf ball in size and 70 mph damaging winds will once again be our primary concerns with the strongest storms.

Boundaries will be key in focusing another round of storms this evening. Most of the activity will begin to develop across southern Kansas. Any isolated storm will need to be monitored as the environment will be favorable for strong to severe storms once again.

Storms will cluster together overnight and sweep eastward Sunday morning.

Temperatures will only dip down into the 50s and 60s overnight due to the rain and added cloud cover.

Daytime highs will return to the 70s across the Sunflower State Sunday afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible at times.

Lingering areas of rain and storms will be possible again on Sunday.

More isolated activity starts to develop by the late afternoon and early evening in western Kansas.

Another opportunity for severe storms will be present.

Each day through Monday presents a Slight to Marginal risk for a few severe storms across portions of the state. This pattern repeats itself several times into early next week.

Best just to keep the rain gear close the next several days. In addition to strong storms, multiple rounds of rain will lead to localized flooding concerns. Low-lying areas will be the first to see excess rainwater collect across the state.

Despite the clouds and rain, south winds will help to keep temperatures mild and seasonable through the weekend and into early next week. Highs in the 70s and lows into the 50s and 60s look common over the next several days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige