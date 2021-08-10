Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday, staying steamy

Storms to the north are still showing some life this morning. They have started to build south of the interstate early this morning but they will stay to the north of Wichita. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with a stronger storm through mid morning.

An isolated shower or rumble cannot be completely ruled out through midday and possibly into the afternoon.

Expect another steamy day in the 90s and 100s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening. The combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel like 103 to 108.

We will need to be weather aware later in the afternoon and evening when a boundary sparks new storms. Isolated warnings for damaging gusts and large hail will be possible again. Storms will stretch from Southwest to Central Kansas.

Storms will gradually wane after sundown with warm lows in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday starts dry and we will heat back up through the 90s. There is a silver lining when it comes to “cooler” temperatures. By the end of the work week highs will dip back down to more seasonable levels in the lower 90s.

Tuesday’s boundary will stick around Wednesday and possibly spark some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening again. So far, severe weather is not expected but a stronger storm cannot be ruled out.

We will have more storm chances to look ahead to all the way into the weekend. Storms to the north and west Thursday evening and night will flare up and will need to be monitored.

Skies are looking slightly unsettled over the weekend too but conditions should be mainly dry. Normal highs continue into next week.