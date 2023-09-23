A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Elk and Chautauqua counties until 12 AM and Kay County, Oklahoma, through 11 PM. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop in the next few hours.

A cold front is cutting across the Sunflower State. It has pushed east of the Wichita metro area and is tracking through the Flint Hills. Storms are expected to bloom ahead of the boundary.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for portions of our far eastern counties. All modes of severe weather are possible.

Strong to severe storms will form during peak heating this evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns. Northerly winds will take over the rest of the state, bringing in cooler and drier air. Rain will move out of the region before midnight.

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 40s behind the boundary. Northwest Kansas will see lows in the 40s as northerly flow brings in a fall-like chill.

Highs tomorrow will be near seasonal. We reach the 80s by the afternoon with clear skies behind the cold front. Winds stay out of the north as we wrap up the weekend.

High pressure takes over for the upcoming workweek. A ridge will build over the Plains, keeping us clear and dry.

We slowly climb back into the mid to upper 80s this week. Highs will sit above our seasonal average making for a warm first week of fall.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll