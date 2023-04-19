So far, so good. Another Summerlike day is ahead for most of the state although somewhat cooler weather is arriving in Northwest Kansas behind a cold front. As the front continues southeastward through tonight, we will see an increasing threat for severe storms, especially overnight. A strong cold front is currently across the Sunflower state. Temperatures, which started this Wednesday mild in the 50s and 60s will soar back to Summerlike levels reaching the 80s and even lower 90s across most of the state this afternoon except in northwest Kansas where you will be in the 60s behind the aforementioned cold front.

There can be a few strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon, mainly across north central Kansas otherwise windy conditions will exist today. This has prompted wind advisories for much of the state.

With the existing dry conditions, low relative humidity values and gusty winds, fire weather warnings are again in effect for many western parts of Kansas as well.

Central and eastern Kansas are in the targeted area for all forms of severe weather from damaging winds to large hail and an isolated tornado or two, especially overnight tonight. This includes the Wichita area.

The line of dangerous thunderstorms will extend along the cold front barelling through the eastern half of the state later this evening through the overnight hours.

Showers and storms linger through the overnight and then a few showers are possible Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures which have been on a warm, summer-like stretch will become noticeably cooler to finish off the week as a much cooler area of high pressure slides into the Central Plains behind the cold front pushing through today and tonight. Highs dip to the 50s and 60s by Friday into Saturday. We warn starting Sunday, but unsettled conditions return at the end of the weekend into early next week with chances for rain and storms.

4/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston