Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms tonight, quieter this weekend

A system moving through sparked up some light showers across the state this morning. This low will strengthen and all forms of severe weather are possible later today. Stay weather aware to the north where strong wind, hail are likely, but a brief tornado is not off the table. Most of us will stay dry, but a brief shower or two is possible from the secondary cold front that will come through tomorrow. Better chances for rain will be farther to the south and east of Wichita. The biggest impact are strong southerly wind that accompanies this front. High pressure moves in on Monday and brings back sunny and quiet conditions. Temperatures warm in the wake of this sunshine as well, but that next cold front will drop temperatures the following days to the 50s by Wednesday. Rain is likely through the midweek.