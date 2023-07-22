A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of northern Kansas through 11 PM this evening. We have already seen a number of severe storms roll through the region this evening.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary concerns. Much of the state is under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Make sure to stay weather aware as you enjoy your Saturday night.

Strong storms will stay scattered across the northern half of the region through the evening. They will continue to move south over the next few hours.

A few rumbles of thunder and heavy rainfall will be possible for portions of southcentral Kansas as we head off to bed tonight. Storms will fizzle out overnight.

Temperatures stay warm tonight. Lows fall into the 60s with winds out of the south.

Tomorrow highs reach back into the 90s across the region. Sunshine will take over, and our warming trend will continue as we move into the workweek.

Temperatures soar as we heat up. By the middle of the week, we will be flirting with the triple digits. The heat is here to stay as we hold on to the upper 90s through the weekend.

And we stay in the oven through the beginning of next week. We are in the dog days of summer, so make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade as temperatures climb.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll