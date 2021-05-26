Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms continue past sunset tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms have developed across northwest Kansas this morning that have produced some large hail up to the size of tennis balls. While we continue to monitor these storms closely, this will likely not be the main show today as additional rounds of showers and storms are set to remain possible later in the day.

The atmosphere will recharge with plenty of sunshine in the area which will lead to the redevelopment of thunderstorms this afternoon lingering past sunset as a boundary to the west provides a focus for thunderstorm development.

A Moderate Risk has been outlined for northwest into northcentral Kansas today which means numerous severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

These storms will cluster together tonight transitioning into a damaging wind threat to the north, but any isolated activity that remains more discrete through the evening will continue to be monitored for all severe weather hazards as storms inch closer to the I-35 corridor.

Today is a day to make sure you have that severe weather plan in place and ready to go at a moments notice. Be sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings and alerts and keep those phones charged and close by.

This boundary will linger across central into southeastern Kansas tomorrow to create a focus for the redevelopment of afternoon showers and storms once again Thursday.

All severe hazards will need to be monitored once again as an Enhanced Risk clips portions of southcentral Kansas into southeastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

It looks as though the pattern may start to breakdown a bit into the holiday weekend, but we will still want to remain weather aware as more plans will take folks outside. Isolated showers and storms still remain possible into the weekend and early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige