Southerly winds are taking hold and will increase over the weekend. Temperatures overnight with a few clouds will not be too bitter.

Temperatures will climb throughout the weekend. Saturday we will be in the 40s and 50s. A little more warmth to the southwest with plenty of sixties.

Highs on Sunday will warm mainly to the 60s. Winds will be the only thing that makes it not so pleasant to be outside this weekend. These winds are signaling one weather feature, a high pressure system, departing and a piece of energy, a low pressure system, coming in from the west.

Winds especially across southern into eastern Kansas will be the strongest. Sustained from 15 to 30 with gusts from 35 to 45.

Overnight into Sunday morning and again going into Monday morning, gusts farther east may sprout more than 50 MPH.

The next storm system Sunday night into Monday is progressive, meaning it is moving through quickly lowering moisture transport.

A few showers are possible out west Sunday evening with more north of I-70 and into eastern Kansas Sunday night. Flurries will flirt with the northwest as temps cool, but this looks largely liquid.

Our active pattern continues with another system Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks to have more of a punch with rain and snow. Slightly cooler air takes over after it passes.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman