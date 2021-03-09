Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong wind not slowing down anytime soon

Wind gusts are blowing strong again today. A High Wind Warning is issued for our south central counties. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are issued across most of the state through tomorrow. The wind does not look to be slowing down any time soon. It will be strong ahead of the front tomorrow and we won’t really get relief until next week. This means that fire danger will stay high until showers dampen the potential later this week. A few sprinkles are possible tonight and into tomorrow morning. More promising rain will come along the front in the form of storms on Wednesday. A Slight Risk is issued for our south central communities due to the likelihood of the storms. The main threats will be damaging wind and hail.

This will kickoff a series of systems that parade through the state bringing showers and storms through next week. We get a brief break from the rain on Thursday, but widespread showers return Friday through early Monday. Temperatures will also drastically cool from the 70s and 80s today to the 40s and 50s on Friday. We will linger in the 40s and 50s through next week.