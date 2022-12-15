Cold and windy today, with temperatures only warming into the upper 30s by this afternoon. Today will feature more sunshine with a few passing clouds and winds out of the north.

Today will not be the best day to put out the last-minute outdoor Christmas decorations. Strong winds will be the main thing to note with today’s forecast. Gusts this afternoon will be gusting from 35-45 MPH.

Wind Advisories are in place for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, and Russell counties through 6 PM this evening.

We stay below-average temperatures follow us through the forecast period. We do inch closer to average by Sunday, but an approaching cold front knocks us right back into the 30s for the start of the week.

Cold air will punch south into the United States and stay put through the week. Overnight lows will be in the teens, with highs well below average next week. Cold temperatures follow us through Christmas next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll