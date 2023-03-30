High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect where strong winds are expected to continue across Kansas through Friday night.

After a gusty afternoon, winds will continue to get stronger as we head into the overnight. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching 60+ a possibility as the next system pulls into the Plains.

With the ongoing drought and dry air coming in from out west, extreme fire danger will also be widespread with Fire Weather Watches and Warnings in play for a good chunk of the KSN viewing area the rest of the workweek.

If you have done any burning this week, it is extremely important to check on any piles because any spark could be a contributing factor in forming a wildfire. Any additional outdoor burning should be completely avoided, and be mindful of any potential spark sources like dragging chains or discarded cigarette butts.

Lows tonight will be mild in Wichita, cooler out west where dry air will cool down quickly overnight.

As this system engages with Kansas later this evening, an isolated shower or storm is possible, most likely in south-central to eastern Kansas, East of the dry line.

Severe weather is highly conditional as moisture streams our way aided on strong southerly winds. Better dynamics, more moisture and how fast this system tracks across the region are critical components to producing better chances for rain East of the KSN viewing area.

While the winds are intense ahead of this front, they will be equally as strong behind it Friday. A few showers will slide southeast around the backside of this system Friday, but more will miss out, as high fire danger continues.

Highs will be warm again tomorrow, with widespread 60s and 70s, but cooler air will nose into northwest Kansas as the cold front arrives, holding temperatures there in the 50s.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s Saturday before bouncing back to the 70s Sunday. Winds increase Sunday with dropping relative humidity values out southwest. We will need to monitor for more fire danger at the end of the weekend.

Another storm system will move toward the area around next Tuesday, but our hopes for moisture are not looking high. A similar setup to today’s system looks likely, with a strong low pressure center developing to our north and moisture setting up to our east, keeping most of central and western Kansas firmly in the dry slot. More winds and fire danger look likely, as well as another cooldown for the middle of next week, but no relief for the drought in the coming week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: SW/W 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.