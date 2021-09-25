Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong winds and hot temperatures pick up for Sunday

Temperatures generally ranged in the lower 80s across the state for Saturday afternoon. Lower humidity levels and plenty of sunshine made for a spectacular start to the weekend. Winds switch out of the south this evening and tonight, beginning to usher some warmer temperatures in. Our nighttime lows will still be pleasant, but most of us are looking at the 50s and lower 60s farther south.

Winds significantly pick up out of the southwest for Sunday as high pressure slides off to the east. This will continue to feed the warmer air into the region and help most of us reach the 90s by Sunday afternoon.

We could see sustained southwest winds from 10-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph in spots, mainly south and west. Because of very low humidity levels and strong winds, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect for Sunday afternoon for Kingman, Harper, Barber, Comanche, Clark (southern Kansas) and Harper County in Oklahoma. Burning is NOT advised as fires will easily get out of hand.

The heat sticks with us into Monday and Tuesday before our next weather system breaks the pattern down.

Rain and thunderstorms are looking more likely across the state with our first disturbance Tuesday night. While it will not persistently rain for days straight, we do have multiple chances to end next week. The pattern remains active and multiple areas of showers and storms will move through.

A cold front as well as rain and cloud coverage will help knock our temperatures down to near-average for this time of year into late next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears