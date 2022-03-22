After a soaking rain and heavy wet snow fell for most of Monday and Tuesday morning, our radar is quieting down a bit across the Sunflower State.

We can expect a few spotty showers or snow showers the rest of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing is possible west.

Highs today will suffer and only make it into the 40s.

The main weather story turns to the strong winds in place. We will notice gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph into the afternoon.

There is not much relief overnight as strong winds continue, even into Wednesday morning. The winds are out of the north, so high profile vehicles might struggle.

Wednesday remains windy, and we also cannot rule out a few more rain and snow showers. The better chances should stay in central and eastern Kansas. This is all moisture associated with the same storm system, just on the back end now.

We should now talk about a gorgeous weekend we have on tap. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return by Thursday, but accelerate more into Friday. Highs in the 60s are back by Friday and Saturday, with signs of 70s by Sunday. We could even sneak 80 degrees by Monday! Likely with those warmer temperatures our winds will significantly pick up.

3/22/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 45 Wind: N 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears