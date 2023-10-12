A dynamic storm system is moving across Kansas today and will bring a day of many varied hazards to Kansas all unified by one common factor: strong winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for northwestern Kansas with a Wind Advisory in the Wichita area.

Dry air in southwestern Kansas will preclude rain chances but will bring the threat of very high fire danger, with fire weather warnings running through 7 tonight.

Severe storms will be possible ahead of the advancing dry line, with some isolated storm activity developing in the late afternoon and early evening. All hazards will be a possibility but with emphasis on damaging straight line wind gusts, some large hailstones and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

The cold front crashes through tonight with a few light showers possible very late, but we will see skies clear out and winds stay strong as the cold air rushes in.

Highs tomorrow will be substantially cooler, with a strong northwest breeze and highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.

We stay cool with continued northwest winds through the weekend and into early next week. Our next opportunity for some showers and storms will not arrive until about the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 63 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.