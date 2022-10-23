Fire weather has been the main concern today as dry and windy conditions make for the ideal environment for sparks to spread. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for almost the entire KSN viewing area until 9 PM this evening.

Winds have been the main reason for most of our weather concerns today. Peak gusts across the Sunflower State have been from 40 MPH to almost 70 MPH. It will take a while for our winds to relax overnight.

High Wind Warnings are in place for portions of southwest and central Kansas. Wind Advisories cover the eastern half of the state through 1 AM.

Strong winds and dry conditions also make for poor visibility as blowing dust kicks up across the region. Blowing Dust Advisories paint a large portion of the state until 9 PM.

The main culprit behind our winds is an approaching cold front. This boundary will track across the region over the next several hours. It will also work to ignite showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to bloom this evening across central Kansas. Storms will be isolated tonight but could become strong at times. Those in the western half of the state will miss out on any beneficial moisture.

Any storms that do form will have the potential to produce strong winds and hail. A marginal risk covers most of eastern Kansas. Areas from Salina and the northeast are at a slight risk for severe weather tonight.

Rain follows us into the start of the week as showers spread by Monday morning. Those in central and eastern Kansas will see showers throughout most of the morning. Southwest Kansas could see a few showers. Rain tracks east and out of Kansas by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow. Northerly winds take hold and help to pull much cooler air into the region. A fall-like feel will take over in the wake of the passing cold front.

Temperatures will be near average for most of the upcoming week. We hang out in the mid to upper 60s for the middle of the week. A slight dip back to the low 60 on Friday as our next cold front moves into the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 60 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll