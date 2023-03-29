Winds are on the rise the rest of the workweek. Gusts will pick up Wednesday night as our next storm system approaches from the west. The cold front that has been slowly sagging to the south over the last 24 stalls and then heads back to the north as a warm front. This opens the door for much warmer temperatures throughout Kansas Thursday.

Gusts from 40-50 MPH with locally higher gusts are possible Thursday into Friday.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will blanket the state.

In addition, critical fire weather concerns are top of mind. It is dry, windy and warm – not a good combination and will enhance any spark. If you have done any burning the last few days, PLEASE watch those piles closely so they do not reignite and cause a wildfire!

Highs tomorrow will be warm with most of the state reaching the 70s, with some 80s possible especially out west.

Rain chances are isolated Thursday evening. A Marginal Risk is outlined for portions of central and eastern Kansas mainly for hail.

We will have a stout lid on the atmosphere that may keep rain at bay initially. As the dryline works east and better ingredients come together, the door opens further for additional isolated storms East of the Turnpike through Friday morning.

The backside of this system, or wraparound, will produce a few rain showers with snow trying to mix in north of I-70, although the bulk of this moisture will be in Nebraska. Winds stay gusty from 40-50 MPH+ until this system can move farther away from our region.

Temps cool slightly for Saturday and bounce back Sunday with 30-40 MPH gusts. A few more showers are possible next Tuesday, but moisture remains slim.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 47 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 20-40

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman