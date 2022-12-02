Warm temperatures, windy conditions and high fire danger fill our Friday forecast. Winds remain strong again today, starting out of the southwest/west. Gusts during the day likely will reach the 40-50 mph range, especially this afternoon. Travel will be tricky with high profile vehicles.

There is a positive with the stronger southerly wind however, it will bring much warmer and spring-like air into the state. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s. We will enjoy sunshine with some clouds from time to time.

This strong wind has prompted High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories. The High Wind Warning out west will expire this evening but the Wind Advisory in central and eastern Kansas will last into the early overnight.

It is no secret, our ground is incredibly dry across the state. This, partnered with strong winds will create dangerous fire conditions through Friday. Please, no burning regardless of where you are at. Even if you do not fall under the warning, fires can and will get out of hand quickly.

A potent cold front begins to work into northwest Kansas by this afternoon. It will allow our strong winds to continue, just out of the northwest. Gusts up to 40+ mph carry into the early overnight. If you have outdoor plans, expect the winds to switch out of the northwest through the evening with dropping temperatures.

Winter makes a comeback tonight with teens and 20s across the state tonight.

We stay windy into early Saturday morning before turning a bit more cool and quiet Saturday afternoon. Highs only in the 40s, turning a bit warmer on Sunday to near 50 degrees. Expect a rather dramatic week of weather ahead with more big temperature swings.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW/N 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 41 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears