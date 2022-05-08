Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and motherly figures out there! I hope you have the best day. We are quickly going to jump seasons from spring to summer. A mild morning quickly turns to a hot afternoon. Winds out of the south will help usher those warmer temperatures in. Expect strong winds at times with highs eventually making it to the 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Clouds will clear as the day goes on, so expect some hot afternoon sunshine.

The strong wind out of the south will prompt high fire danger for most of southwest Kansas. This region missed out on much of the moisture from this past week, allowing to ground to remain dry. Fires will get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Sunday, with another wave of Fire Weather Watches out for Monday.

Strong winds will help keep our temperatures elevated through the next few days. We can expect 90s for most of us again on Monday and even into Tuesday. Some spots could even jump into the mid 90s, with heat index values nearing the triple digits in spots.

It is a relatively hot pattern that breaks down a bit late week into the weekend. Still, we can expect highs to climb well-above average for this time of year.

An increase in moisture will help fuel a few different thunderstorm chances. We are mostly looking at slim and spotty activity with these different waves. Nonetheless, keep an eye out for a storm or two starting Tuesday evening and lasting into Saturday.

5/8/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears