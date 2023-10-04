Showers fester along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line from south central into southeastern Kansas early this evening with a random clap of thunder or two.

Another piece of energy tracks through the region, enabling severe storms to flourish in Oklahoma. Temperatures will be chilly overnight with showers exiting to southeast Kansas by early Thursday.

Sunshine returns Thursday with a slight bump in the heat. Highs range from the 70s to the lower 80s.

A stronger cold front dives from north to south late Thursday through Friday. This brings a few sprinkles and showers along the path. Amounts are rather meager.

The bigger story is the colder air it produces. Highs Friday expected to be in the 50s and 60s.

Parts of Kansas will have their first frost and/or freeze of the season into Saturday morning with widespread lows in the 30s.

It will be a beautiful weekend! Highs Saturday afternoon staying in the 60s, perfect weather for Woofstock! High pressure builds in and we start to warm Sunday. Temperatures climb a few more degrees into the first half of next week. Showers and a storm or two hold off until late next Wednesday into Thursday with temps cooling a few degrees before the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman