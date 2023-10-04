Showers fester along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line from south central into southeastern Kansas early this evening with a random clap of thunder or two.  

1-1

Another piece of energy tracks through the region, enabling severe storms to flourish in Oklahoma.  Temperatures will be chilly overnight with showers exiting to southeast Kansas by early Thursday.

2-2

Sunshine returns Thursday with a slight bump in the heat.  Highs range from the 70s to the lower 80s.  

3-2

A stronger cold front dives from north to south late Thursday through Friday.  This brings a few sprinkles and showers along the path.  Amounts are rather meager.  

4-2

The bigger story is the colder air it produces.  Highs Friday expected to be in the 50s and 60s.

5-2

Parts of Kansas will have their first frost and/or freeze of the season into Saturday morning with widespread lows in the 30s.  

6-1

It will be a beautiful weekend! Highs Saturday afternoon staying in the 60s, perfect weather for Woofstock! High pressure builds in and we start to warm Sunday. Temperatures climb a few more degrees into the first half of next week.  Showers and a storm or two hold off until late next Wednesday into Thursday with temps cooling a few degrees before the following weekend.

7-1

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:
Wichita:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/N 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: N 10-20
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly
Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of sprinkles and showers.
Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.
Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman