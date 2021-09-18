Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stronger fall front ushers in cooler temperatures on the other side of the weekend

Sunshine is back and so is the summer-like heat across the state. Those in western Kansas saw the quick rebound in temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon from the 60s and 70s after yesterday’s cold front moved through.

A mainly clear sky will linger into the overnight. Temperatures return to the 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible across southcentral Kansas Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be able to rebound into the 90s this afternoon and again on Sunday. As our next cold front approaches, we will see winds start to increase Sunday turning gusty as it passes through on Monday. Gusts could be between 30 and 40 mph if not stronger.

The front sits across the northwestern part of the country and will help to break our summertime heat on the other side of the weekend.

A boundary in eastern Colorado will help spark isolated showers for areas west of I-135 as our cold front approaches.

As the front slides arrives in western Kansas Monday morning, moisture will be limited in this part of the state.

A better fetch of moisture will be present closer to the I-135 corridor and points to the east, where a better potential to find scattered showers and storms developing along the front will be present.

Given the timing as it approaches central into eastern Kansas, we will need to keep an eye out for an isolated strong to severe storm Monday for areas mainly east of the Turnpike.

A Marginal Risk has been included for damaging winds and large hail.

The front may sweep through faster which would allow the cooler air to undercut these storms and potentially lessen the severe potential Monday afternoon and evening. However, lingering moisture behind the storm system may keep a few showers and rumbles possible into Tuesday morning.

By midweek, high pressure takes over bringing sunshine back to the Sunflower State. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight with daytime highs into the 70s and 80s. We will see a gradual warmup through the end of the week with temperatures hovering closer to average for this time of year into the low to mid 80s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige