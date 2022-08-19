Showers and thunderstorms are littering the Sunflower State this evening. A cold front is sinking south across the region, causing storms to spark up along the boundary. As the front continues to march south, the rain will follow in its wake.

We have seen a few severe thunderstorms already this evening, and that trend will continue for the next few hours. Isolated storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging winds and large hail.

Isolated thunderstorms remain the main story overnight for South Kansas, with North Kansas drying out behind the cold front. Storms will be hit or miss tonight, with some cells sometimes producing heavy downpours.

Rain lingers into our Saturday for those in South Kansas. Rain could stick around for Saturday afternoon, depending on how far south the cold front sinks. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

But showers will be limited, and North Kansas will see plenty of clear skies and sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will reach into the mid to upper 80s across the state, which is just shy of our seasonal average.

We dry out and warm up as we head into the upcoming work week. Temperatures climb back into the low 90s, with sunshine taking over the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll