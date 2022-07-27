The next cold front is entering the picture across northern Kansas. We will see another chance for storms this evening especially to the northwest.

Storms from northwest Kansas into Southwest Nebraska have the potential to become severe where all forms of severe weather are possible from damaging winds, large hail to isolated tornadoes. We have a Slight Risk circled for that part of our viewing area. Looks like storm formation will occur farther upstream and track into our viewing area after 7 PM.

Overnight, spotty storms will form closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line as the activity to the northwest blossoms into a complex of heavy rain and thunder as it shifts into the core of Kansas. Any leftovers from this development will wane early Thursday morning.

The next round aligns for western and southern Kansas by Thursday evening. The atmosphere will unzip from the west to the east providing parched areas with a good drink of water that will linger into Friday and Saturday morning before tapering Sunday.

We will have two areas where potential rainfall accumulation will be maxed out. One near and north of I-70. The second, along and south of Highway 50.

One to two inches of rainfall are possible in these areas with locally higher amounts.

Temperatures are also looking much cooler as this next front comes through the region. Highs will be primarily in the 70s and 80s Thursday through Saturday.

By the end of the weekend into next week, the heat gradually ramps back up. Next week looks dry with storms returning to the higher Plains along the Kansas/Colorado state line by week’s end.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 50 % chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman