Conditions are favorable for high fire danger from Wednesday through Friday. Winds will increase, temps will warm further and dry conditions will all contribute as a strong storm system enters the Plains.

Winds will be elevated overnight. A batch of showers and storms will form over northeast Kansas and track across the Missouri River away from our viewing area. This is the warm air advection ahead of the strengthening storm system.

Southerly winds Wednesday will be sustained from 15 to more than 30 MPH. Gusts above 40 will be possible.

Highs tomorrow will warm well into the 80s thanks to the strong southerly flow.

Rain chances Wednesday stay near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

The cold front enters the picture on Thursday. Moisture transport is rather limited, keeping much of the state in the dry-slot of this system. That said, in the afternoon through early evening on Thursday, a few thunderstorms will develop East of I-135, favoring the Flint Hills.

A storm or two could produce large hail and damaging winds. Storms along this line will try to build back toward the Wichita Metro.

This tracks away as the moisture on the backside of the system skirts northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Temps will be cooling. What falls will be light rain for those who do get this limited supply. As temps keep cooling, a few snowflakes will try to mix in especially across the state line for our counties in Nebraska.

Winds around the backside will be quite strong with gusts to 50 pinpointed for the far northwest corner of our viewing area. Visibility could be reduced due to blowing dust.

A much more fall-like feeling is behind this system. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s starting Friday and lingering over the weekend.

Overnights will be crisp in the 30s. The northwest corner briefly dips to the upper 20s early this weekend.

The next storm on deck will not arrive until the middle of next week. Once again, moisture looks hit or miss for us.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/SE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Sunny to partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman