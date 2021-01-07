Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stubborn clouds and chilly temps, weekend snowstorm tracks nearby

The clouds held strong for the majority of the day except for a small sliver of sunshine near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

This is why we got a boost in temperatures this afternoon to the southwest The remainder of the area barely budged.

Any breaks in the clouds we gained today will not last long. Patchy freezing fog is possible overnight given the amount of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

I also see the potential going into Friday for a few flurries north of I-70 up through Nebraska. Clouds should thin some Friday afternoon. However, chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s are sticking around.

Our next noteworthy storm system will skirt our region to the west/southwest this weekend. This will provide western Kansas with the possibility of light snow Saturday into Sunday morning.

Accumulating snow looks likely for our southwest counties with an uptick in snowfall potential near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line into the Panhandle. While the moisture favors that way, the remainder of our viewing area will be stuck in the clouds for the weekend.

As sunshine returns next week, temperatures will start to recover and slowly warm through the 40s into the 50s. We may get closer to the 60s by Thursday in some parts of the state before another sharp cold front knocks us down again. Overall, next week looks quiet with no major storm systems to speak of currently.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman