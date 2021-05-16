Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stuck in a rainy rut, storms are potentially severe

Storms are on the weaker side with small hail, but a good amount of lightning. Pockets of heavy rain and a slow moving system brought rainfall totals over 8 inches for some this morning.

Flash Flood Warnings as well as Areal Flood Warnings are in effect for several of our counties through the mid-morning. The Flash Flood Watch out west is issued until tomorrow morning.

Most everyone will be dry again through the majority of the day, but some models have these showers lingering for our north-central counties into the early afternoon. This will keep the clouds around. Those out west will see more sunshine.

The forecast today will be similar to yesterday. Highs are in the 60s and 70s.

Another round of storms will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line by the late afternoon/early evening. The most concerning storms will be the initial storms during daylight hours.

The biggest threats are hail, wind, and flooding. Flash flooding will become increasingly more of an issue given the previous days’ rain and persistent wet weather pattern.

A Slight Risk is issued out west and a Marginal Risk coats the rest of the state.

Expect to keep the umbrella around. Some of us will have a wet commute tomorrow morning. On and off showers and storms are expected to start the workweek.

By Monday evening, another round of storms is expected again.

A Slight Risk is issued for our southwestern counties and into Oklahoma and Texas. All hazards are on the table, but the tornado threat looks to shrink while the flooding threat will grow.

And if you haven’t had enough of the storms yet, you are in luck. The severe weather potential sticks around through at least Tuesday where another Slight Risk of damaging storms is issued for our southwestern counties. This is all thanks to a very stubborn low pressure system that will sit near the Oklahoma panhandle for the next few days.

We will see more brief breaks in the rain later in the week, but this active pattern will not let up. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s with the 80s expected by the weekend.