We made it to Friday after an active week of weather that started with a blizzard and ended with an Arctic blast. Kansas is in store for this bitter stretch to remain locked in place for several more days. The coldest is yet to come from tonight through next Tuesday.

Overnight there is a sneaky chance for a few flurries and light snow showers north of I-70. Any accumulations will be kept to a minimum from a dusting to a half inch of snow. Temperatures plummet.

We also have a Wind Chill Warning posted for dangerously cold wind chills to -30 degrees over an extended stay into next Tuesday.

Please limit your exposure to the outdoors as it could be life-threatening. Remember to check on the 3 “P’s”…your peeps, pets and pipes.

Saturday’s temperatures will hover in the single digits before air temperatures drop below zero in many towns and especially over snow packed areas.

There is another quick snowy system for Sunday. It begins on the High Plains of Northwest Kansas Sunday morning, spreading to the east and sliding southeast into Oklahoma by the early overnight.

Snowfall accumulations will be light, but the wind this cranks up could create a reduction in visibility for Sunday morning, afternoon and evening travelers.

Overall, a trace to an inch or two of snow will be common. This may try to overperform closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line South of Wichita and produce up to 3″ of snow near the state line.

A few more flurries and light snow showers will be around Monday but the frigid temperatures take center stage.

We feel relief Wednesday, breaking away from the Arctic but there will be another reinforcing shot of it Thursday night into the start of the following weekend. This does not look as severe of a cold blast as the one we are entering right now.

As this colder shot takes root, it may produce a few flurries and light snow showers but looks rather disorganized for us due to drier air eating away at the moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 4 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 9 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -4 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 4 Lo: -5 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 7 Lo: -6 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 15 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 25 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman