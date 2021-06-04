Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer conditions are here to stay

Temperatures are already very warm heading into the early afternoon. Most of us are seeing low to mid-80s across the entire state. Abundant sunshine has given way to a few pop-corn cumulus clouds out there this afternoon. Most of us should stay dry in the region, but a stray isolated shower is not out of the question especially for those to the east of Wichita. Highs should reach the mid to even upper 80s for Friday afternoon.

The weekend brings even more hot and rather humid summer-like weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the mid-80s for most. We will see mostly sunny skies give way to a few afternoon clouds on Saturday, with more cloud coverage for those to the east on Sunday. A few more pop-up showers are possible, especially Sunday afternoon and again those chances remain Wichita and east. If you’re out in Western Kansas I expect a mainly dry and hot weekend.

This summer-like pattern sticks around into next week as well. Highs will flirt with the 90 degree mark for many of the days next week, and will likely exceed it for those out west. We will keep an eye on a few slight storm chances.