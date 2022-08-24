The 90s are still in fashion as we march closer to the weekend.

Dry conditions prevail until Friday evening.

The high pressure system overhead loosens its grip on us and backs off allowing for more chances for rain.

Storms are possible to the north and west into Friday night. Coverage looks spotty.

The axis for storm formation shifts to the east and wants to park in place as it slices across the Sunflower State this weekend. This gives central and eastern Kansas the higher rainfall totals out of this spotty action Saturday and Sunday evenings into the overnights. Storms will be efficient rain producers.

Temperatures warm in the afternoons over the weekend near average. More clouds and rain will impact highs and cut back the heat for many. We will trend near average early next week. Rain chances may also linger into Monday of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman