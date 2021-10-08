Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer heat briefly returns, storm chances follow

Temperatures continue to quickly warm as we head into the afternoon. Summer surges back strong from the south. We can expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s across northwest Kansas with widespread 90s across southern Kansas. Winds remain variable around the state today, turning southerly tonight.

Aside from the heat firing back strong, our dew points will stay in the 50s for the most part, meaning it will not feel overly humid.

Saturday heat continues to linger, possibly even warming to the mid 90s in spots. We will have to watch for some record breaking temperatures in the afternoon in various spots around the state.

Due to incredibly low humidity levels out west on Saturday, partnered with strong gusty winds out of the southwest, we will have high fire danger in place. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect around lunchtime on Saturday, ending at 7 PM CST. Burning is not advised as fires can get out of hand very easily under these conditions.

After a hot few days, we will begin to see some relief late Saturday into Sunday. Depending on where you are in the state, temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through. Northwest Kansas will see relief from the front first, with south central Kansas benefitting last. The front will have some moisture available, so showers and storms are possible, starting very late Saturday.

Most of rainfall chances will spike through Sunday.

A few storms could become severe, mainly across far south central Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

As the front slides through late on Sunday, it will leave us much cooler as we head into the new work week. Say hello to the 70s again as cooler fall air will set in.

We will have to watch another larger system that could impact the region on Tuesday. This will be a quick rain producer in the Midwest, with some snow possible in the higher elevations in the mountains! We will still iron out these details as we get closer.