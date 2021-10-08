Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer heat, fire danger and storm chances all found through the weekend

Temperatures will be making a run at the record books on Saturday as we bake ahead of an approaching cold front.

Daytime highs will rebound into the mid and upper 90s before relief from the heat filters in Sunday.

Expect winds to turn gusty as early as tonight and ramp up throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s across the state.

Winds gusting in excess of 40 mph will be possible.

Combine the gusty winds with hot temperatures and dry conditions, fire concerns will be elevated. Outdoor burning is not advised. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings remain in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening across parts of western Kansas.

A cold front is approaching the Sunflower State this weekend and will bring back temperatures into the 70s by early next week.

This drop in temperatures also comes with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening.

A Marginal Risk has been included for portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas with the greater risk for severe weather situated over southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas.

As this system moves to the northeast Monday, a second area of low pressure starts to gather organization in the Four Corners region.

This secondary complex looks to bring better chances for organized shower and thunderstorm activity to the Sunflower State Tuesday into Wednesday.

Portions of southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma have been highlighted for the risk of severe weather Tuesday. Fine-tune details will continue to be ironed out through the weekend as our first system exits the region on Sunday, but it does warrant monitoring closely in the days to come.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures look to take a more seasonable turn as daytime highs dip into the 70s for highs and our overnights are back into the 30s and 40s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige