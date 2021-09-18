Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer holds strong through the weekend, changes next week

Quiet conditions take over to start the weekend. The frontal boundary that sparked showers and storms yesterday is starting to fall apart before it really got to the Wichita area. With the return of southerly flow today, most of the state is looking at a toasty and summer-like afternoon. Highs should range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A random shower or storm could bubble up during daytime heating on Saturday, but most of the state is looking to stay dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Dew points remain on the moderate end again today, generally in the 50s and lower 60s, so expect to notice a little humidity out there.

Most of the weekend looks dry as the overarching pattern keeps most of the moisture across Colorado and then the northern plains states.

Late Sunday night we could see a few storms bubble up across far southwest Kansas. Severe weather is not a concern as of now. Highs on Sunday stick in the 90s for most of the state.

The next major weather system to work in begins on Monday. A fairly sharp cold front will start to work through northwest Kansas on Monday, helping to dramatically drop our temperatures. It is looking like the first real shot of fall air. I think the cooler air does not surge into the Wichita area until Tuesday, where highs could drop into the 70s with nighttime lows in the lower 50s!

We will hold onto slim storm chances as that front moves through the state, but widespread activity looks unlikely for the time being. Otherwise, highs should stay near-average into late next week!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears