Summer is not giving up on us just yet as we are settled in for a warm, mostly dry stretch of days. A weak cool front to our south today will keep things slightly cooler to the north but still staying warm across the state.

Other than a stray shower or two popping off the front, we keep it mostly dry today.

Into the rest of the week, not much is expected to change for the Wichita metro as we stay stuck under high pressure in the upper levels.

Showers and storms will be possible in western Kansas through the weekend and into next week, but little to none of that activity will make it to central Kansas. This pattern will hold firm until next week, when a more potent storm system heads our way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.